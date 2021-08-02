Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

PTON stock opened at $118.05 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

