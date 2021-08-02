Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.05 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

