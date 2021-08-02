Pendal Group Limited Acquires Shares of 3,200 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.07. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

