Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

