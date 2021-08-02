Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $69.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. 21,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

