PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.