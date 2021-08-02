Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 22.35%.

NASDAQ PSHG opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

