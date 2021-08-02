PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.880-$9.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.72.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,485. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

