Peter M. Mccormick Sells 32,168 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $45.38. 5,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.