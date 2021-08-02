Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 21,976 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

