Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,413.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.