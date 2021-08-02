Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $404.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

