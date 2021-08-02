Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $363.02 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

