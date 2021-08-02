Phala Network Trading Up 11.5% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $142.01 million and approximately $36.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00808706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091483 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.