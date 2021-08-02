Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.