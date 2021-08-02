Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Pintec Technology worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PT stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

