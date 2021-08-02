Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.35.

Pinterest stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

