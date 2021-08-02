Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.35. 2,005,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,897. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

