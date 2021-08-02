Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

