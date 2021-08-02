Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

