Piper Sandler Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $23.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

INOV stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

