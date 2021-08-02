Piper Sandler Comments on LivaNova PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $82,565,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

