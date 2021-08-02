Piper Sandler Cuts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $55.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SILK opened at $50.18 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,905. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.