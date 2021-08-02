Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Up 45.7% in July

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 254,432 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 198,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 197,653 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

