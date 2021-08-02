Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.