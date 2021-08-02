Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to post $440.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.74 million. Plantronics reported sales of $410.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.95. 425,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

