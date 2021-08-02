Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Playkey has a market capitalization of $195,047.30 and $89,549.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

