Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

