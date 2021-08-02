PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.270-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

