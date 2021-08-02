Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,874 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $52,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Popular by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Popular by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 209,636 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Popular by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $74.53. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

