Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

POR stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

