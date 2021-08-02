PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 148,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PCH stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

