Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

