Powell Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 411.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5,856.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 616,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.