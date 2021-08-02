Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.36 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

