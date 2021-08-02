Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

POWI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

