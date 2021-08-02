Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $99.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $14,612,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

