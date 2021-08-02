PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $163.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

