Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,001,541 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 76.7% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 139,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,718 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $2,816,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 79,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

