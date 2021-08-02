Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 3.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,547,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 400,822 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

