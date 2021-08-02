Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 2.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,580. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

