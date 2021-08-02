Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 39,571 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

