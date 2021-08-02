Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

