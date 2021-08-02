Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

LSI opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

