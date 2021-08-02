Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

