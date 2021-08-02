Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.99 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.