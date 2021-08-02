Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,386 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

NYSE PGZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.41. 18,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

