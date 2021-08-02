ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,639,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $20.28 on Monday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.