Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

PROF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $14.60 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

