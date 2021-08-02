Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.020-$4.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.